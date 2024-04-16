Watch as police raid caravan and home as officers act on information from the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers in the Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a warrant in the Aqueduct area of Telford on Wednesday.

The video shows a man being lead away in handcuffs with his hands behind his back. The door of a caravan on the drive of a house suffered damage. The door at the property was also nearly off its hinges.

Telford Police posted the video on Twitter, formerly X, saying that a warrant was carried out last week, forming part of the Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Day of action.

"One man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue," they added.

In the video PC Sam Bertie, of the SNT, said the warrant was executed after they had received intelligence from members of the public about drugs misuse, and supply leading to anti social behaviour in he area.

Officers also seized Class B drugs and an air rifle.