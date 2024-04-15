Naked man reading newspaper outside Co-op waved manhood at police before 90mph chase

Kenny Church, aged 36, carried out the "bizarre" behaviour by the supermarket after getting high on "monkey dust", and committed "offence after offence" during a crime spree.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how, at around 5am on September 23 last year, officers were at the Co-op in St Georges, Telford where they saw Church was naked, reading a newspaper.

"When asked by officers where his clothes were, he shook his penis," said Adam Western, prosecuting.

Church then squatted, he said, to "prove he wasn't hiding anything".

That incident came about six months after Church's dangerous driving, when he sped away from police on the A442 Queensway in Telford on March 20 last year.