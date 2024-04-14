Boy asked for 'one more chance' after police responded to tip-off about 'drunk' mother

The child’s mother was asleep and under the influence of alcohol and medication when police attended. When police arrived after 8.30pm, they asked the boy what he had eaten that day and he said ’Weetabix’.

His mother admitted one charge of wilfully neglecting her son in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said: “The caller stated that the defendant was home alone, drunk. They knew this as the defendant had left them a voicemail between 8pm and 8.30pm and appeared to be gargling and slurring her words and a child could be heard in the background crying.”