Police officers facing misconduct hearing over alleged actions on night out in Shrewsbury

PC Adam Ellingford and SC John Holden, both based in Shrewsbury, were on a social outing in the town centre when the incident took place on October 12, 2022.

Whilst in the Albert’s Shed bar, an incident happened between SC Holden and former police officer Samuel Sneade.

The misconduct papers state that the incident took them outside of the Albert’s Shed.

“SC Holden’s head was bleeding and when PC Ellingford came outside, Mr Sneade was on the floor vomiting,” the misconduct hearing papers state.