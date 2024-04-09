Father's emotional tribute two years after his daughter was killed by a dangerous driver

Charlotte Hope, from Shawbury, was killed instantly when a BMW smashed into her VW Polo, on the A53 at Upper Astley, on April 9, 2022.

Charlotte, described as a 'selfless, loving, and caring' young woman, was driving her mother Helen home from Shrewsbury at the time of the crash.

Mrs Hope, who suffered serious injuries in the incident, only discovered her daughter's fate when she regained conciousness in hospital later that day.

Ashley Kosciekowski, of Knypersley Road, Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard how Kosciekowski was found to have cannabis in his system following the crash, with police also discovering the stub of a joint in the foot-well of his vehicle.

He had overtaken three cars at around 80mph shortly before the crash, before losing control and 'fishtailing' as he headed into a bend.

Several drivers were forced to take evasive action, but tragedy struck when he ploughed into Charlotte's vehicle.

Charlotte, a former Shawbury St Mary's Primary and Thomas Adams pupil, was in the second year of her training to become a primary school teacher at Edge Hill University at the time.

She had ambitions to complete her training and go to work in Kenya, where she would also be able to continue charitable voluntary work – having previously visited the country several times as part of the Taking Football to Africa and Beyond appeal set up by her father and run through the RAF Football Association and RAF Shawbury.

She had also volunteered at the Kenyan charity Restart, which helps rescue children from the streets in the country.

Since Charlotte's death her family and friends have carried out fundraising in her name, and set up the charity – Lottie's Way – The Charlotte Hope Foundation.

They are also supporting the charity Roadpeace, which campaigns for the victims of road crashes.

Posting on social media, Charlotte's father, Wing Commander Neil Hope, spoke of his pride in his daughter, and thanked all those who have supported the family through the nightmare of her death.

He said: "Two years ago today at approximately 1615 our wonderful caring daughter Charlotte Hope was pronounced dead lying in the middle of the A53 near Astley.

"Charlotte had been to Shrewsbury to pick her mum up and was driving home at just 48 miles an hour on a 60 mile an hour road when she was hit, side on, by an out of control car at nearly 80 miles an hour.

"The car was being driven at ridiculously high speeds, weaving between traffic, by a driver who was high on drugs.

"Whilst many fabulous people tried to save Charlotte she had died instantly from a broken neck. Fortunately, our baby did not suffer.

"Helen Hope, my amazing wife, my rock, suffered horrendous injuries, but survived. As you can imagine, she constantly wishes she did not!

"She has taken this last two years to try to recover, even completing a 10km and half marathon in her quest to return to her former fitness.

"Her, hopefully, last operation took place in January and she is hoping to run again this year.

"For me, that knock on the door, the Police asking me to sit down, the travelling to the hospital not knowing if Helen would make it, the following weeks and now years have been horrendously difficult. They are bearable due to the help of so many and the understanding of all. For that I, we, thank you. You know who you are."

Wg Cdr Hope said the mission for justice and a legacy for their daughter had kept them going.

He said they would continue to campaign for longer sentences, after Kosciekowski's sentence was reduced from 10 years to six years and four months – of which he will serve three years and two months.

He added: "Today will be a very hard day for Helen and I and our family and friends and the friends of Charlotte. Anniversaries in many guises will continue to occur. It hurts, we hurt, we miss you terribly baby girl. You were our world and we were so proud of you."