Man charged with attempted murder connected to terrorism over stabbing near pub

Callum Parslow was arrested after a 25-year-old man was left injured in the attack. The man was taken to hospital but his injuries weren't life threatening.

Following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands – which was supported by West Mercia Police - the suspect now been charged with a number of offences.

Parslow, aged 31-year-old from Worcester, was charged with attempted murder connected to terrorism and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow today.

It was formally declared terrorism by the acting Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills of West Mercia Police, said: “This was a truly shocking incident and my thoughts continue to be with the victim as he recovers from his injuries.

“We understand the details of this charge may be alarming to the community, but we can reassure you that there isn't believed to be any wider risk to the public.

“The local policing team from West Mercia Police will remain visible in the area for your reassurance.”