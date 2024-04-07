Two men arrested at drugs farm where 2,000 cannabis plants were discovered are released with no further action

In what could be one of the biggest drug hauls in the Dyfed Powys Police Force area, the two men aged 28 and 30 have now been conveyed to border force agency.

Police said further enquiries carried out will consider if any modern day slavery offences have been committed by anyone involved in this set up.

Police executed a warrant at Midland Bank, Middleton Street on Thursday, April 4.

The cannabis plants are believed to have been grown over three floors above the operational HSBC Bank.

A police spokesperson said: “A large hydroponic set up was located with approximately 2,000 cannabis plants in situ, worth more than £1 million pounds.

“Officers remain at the scene whilst items are removed and immobilised.

“Officers continue to conduct enquiries in relation to this investigation to ascertain the persons involved.”

Anyone with any information that may support officers in their investigation are asked to contact police either through a direct message on social media, online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Local officers would like to thank the community for their support and will continue to be present in the community whilst the building is secured.