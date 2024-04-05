See the faces of six people police want to help them with shoplifting investigations

Officers said they wanted to speak to the man in the image below for help investigating a theft from the Co-op in Stirchley at around 11.40am on Monday, January 18.

Telford Police said that Fairy dishwasher tablets and razors worth almost £90 were taken from the store.

Police want this man's help to investigate a theft from the Co-op in Stirchley.

The second images below are from Asda Donnington at around 10.30pm on Sunday, January 17.

Officers said that one of the store’s security guards was assaulted and stock was taken from the shop during the incident and they are hoping the pair in the pictures can help them solve the case.

Police hope this pair can help them find out about an incident at Asda in Donnington.

The final images below are from around 12.50pm on Thursday, December 16.

They were taken at the Tesco Extra on the Wrekin Retail Park, where bottles of spirits were taken from the store.

Police said they wanted to track down the three men who might be able to help their investigation.

Police hope these three men can help them solve the incident at the Tesco Extra on the Wrekin Retail Park.

Officers investigating the three separate incidents have urged the people in the pictures to get in touch and help them with their enquiries.

If you know or recognise any of the people you can also contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk