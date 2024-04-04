Teens deny burgling church in Craven Arms and causing £1,000 of damage

Ruben Borowik, aged 18, and two 16-year-olds who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of burgling Craven Arms Methodist Church in Corvedale Road, Craven Arms on September 27, 2022.

Borowik, of Station Crescent, Craven Arms, and one of the youths appeared at Telford Magistrates Court to plead not guilty to one count of burglary.