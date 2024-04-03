Vodka thief seen on CCTV taking bottles out of convenience store given rehab order
A woman who stole three bottles of vodka from a shop has been placed on a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.
Jade Cambridge admitted taking the alcohol from the Spar shop on High Street in Presteigne on October 15, 2023, when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.
The 38-year-old, formerly of Lower Cross, Kington, and now of Mill Bank, Presteigne was seen on CCTV.