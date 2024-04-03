Shropshire Star
Serving prisoner given extra time inside for sexual assault on female prison worker

A man has been sentenced for a sexual assault that took place in prison while he was already serving time for assault.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Wood has been given extra time in prison for the offence.

Scott Wood, of no fixed abode, was given a nine week custodial sentence for the sexual assault and will be added to the sex offenders register for five years.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday to the offence that took place in November, where he touched a female member of staff’s bottom.

