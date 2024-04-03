Serving prisoner given extra time inside for sexual assault on female prison worker
A man has been sentenced for a sexual assault that took place in prison while he was already serving time for assault.
Scott Wood, of no fixed abode, was given a nine week custodial sentence for the sexual assault and will be added to the sex offenders register for five years.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday to the offence that took place in November, where he touched a female member of staff’s bottom.