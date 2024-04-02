Oswestry 'stabbing' - Pair released after attempted murder arrest

A 47-year-old man and a woman aged 35 were injured in the incident in Leg Street, Oswestry, last Thursday, March 28, with the man sustaining "serious" injuries and having to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police and ambulance services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene and two people were arrested.

West Mercia Police have now confirmed they have released the pair who were arrested.

A spokeswoman said: "The two arrested were released on police bail."

The town centre road was closed and police were advising people to avoid the area, before it reopened at around 7pm.

A photograph, shared by police on the scene, showed multiple emergency vehicles behind blue police tape, which had been put up on signs close to the Morris Marshall and Poole estate agents.

A spokesperson from West Midland Ambulance service said shortly after the incident: “We were called just before 3pm to reports of a stabbing at a property on Leg Street, Oswestry. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found two patients, a man and a woman. The man was assessed and had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.

"The woman had sustained injuries not believed to be serious and received treatment at the scene. She was conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said officers found two people had suffered injuries caused by a "bladed weapon".

Necdet Haciveliogullari runs the Star Kebab House in Leg Street, close to where the road was closed, and was shocked to see several police vehicles pull up right outside his shop.

He was forced to close early for the day around 3pm because he couldn't welcome customers into the shop or get food out of the door.

He told the Shropshire Star: "I've closed the shop because what can I do? There's no delivery, no collections.

"I've asked [the police] 'what's the matter?' They say 'trouble', that's all. They don't tell me any more."