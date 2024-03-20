Driver held up 'no photos please' sign while passing speed camera - breaks other different law

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police release an image of the motorist on X.com (Twitter) after they were captured by a speed camera on the A458 at Morville, near Bridgnorth, towards the end of January

The motorist can be seen holding up a sign, hiding their face, which reads: “No photographs please. You will have to speak to my agent first.”

The image released by West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police said: “This motorist decided to make their feelings known as they drove past a speed camera in Shropshire recently.

“By doing so, they committed an offence of not being in a position to have full view of the road.

“The ‘What’s Driving Us’ course they had to attend as a result of this offence aims to give attendees an insight into driver behaviour and the importance of driving with consideration towards other road users.”