'Nothing short of hell!' Judge's prison warning for Telford stalker as he appears in court again

Those were the stern words of a Shrewsbury Crown Court judge in sentencing a Shropshire criminal, laying bare the challenges facing the prison system.

Judge Anthony Lowe issued the warning to stalker Shane Purcell, who was back in the dock after running from police and refusing to complete a breath test when pulled over by officers in Telford.

The 35-year-old was caught in a white Vauxhall Insignia in Euston Way, near Telford Central railway station, on December 7 last year. Police believed the vehicle had false number plates.