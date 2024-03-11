Telford rapist paedophile jailed for 26 years for sex offences carried out over two decades

Kevin Offland, aged 45, was locked up after being found guilty of 18 sexual offences in the Telford and Pembrokeshire areas between 1998 and 2021.

He learned his fate at Swansea Crown Court, where Judge Catherine Richards handed him a lengthy jail term after he denied a slew of offences.

Offland, of Nichols Road, Great Yarmouth, was charged with three offences of rape relating to three different victims, an offence of rape of a child, a charge of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and 13 offences of sexual activity with a child – relating to two girls while they were both aged 14 and 15.