Woman admits child cruelty charge after offence committed in Telford

A woman has admitted a charge of child cruelty in Telford.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Shrewsbury Crown Court

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to admit to one count of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

The charge relates to an incident on September 6 last year, where she is said to have assaulted, ill-treated, neglected or abandoned a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

Her sentence was adjourned by Judge Peter Barrie to April 15 this year for a pre-sentence report. He granted her bail until that date.

