Cocaine-fuelled driver admits killing motorcyclist and seriously injuring victim's wife in Telford crash

Sean Guthrie, aged 56, was involved in a collision with Michael and Dawn Lloyd in his Peugeot 308 in Dawley Green Way, Telford, on August 9, 2022.

Mr Lloyd, 62, known as Mick, died at the scene. Mrs Lloyd was left fighting for her life and flown to Royal Stoke Hospital.

Victim Michael Lloyd

On Tuesday, Guthrie, of Furnace Avenue, Telford, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to causing death by driving without due care and attention and while over the specified limit for controlled drugs, namely cocaine, and causing serious injury by careless driving.

Recorder Judge Julian Taylor adjourned Guthrie's sentence to May 3 this year at Birmingham Crown Court. He granted Guthrie unconditional bail and disqualified him from driving in the interim.

In a tribute following his death, Mr Lloyd’s family said he was “a much-loved husband, a proud dad, grandad, brother and friend”.

They added: “He certainly knew how to live life to the fullest. He was positive, charismatic, adventurous and charming.”