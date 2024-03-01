Man who bagged up weed for dealer to pay off his own debts is spared jail

Daniel Chick, 37, of Chepstow Drive, Leegomery, Telford, admitted one count of possessing cannabis with intent to supply when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said they accepted that Chick was not selling the drugs himself, but was 'holding' it for a dealer.

She told the court that his role had been 'bagging up' the cannabis for others to sell on.