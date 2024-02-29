Thomas Willis, from Dawley, flew in from Northern Ireland on January 28 this year having drunk three pints of Irish stout in an airport bar in Belfast, and bought more alcohol at a Marks & Spencer at Birmingham Airport after touching down.

He then got into a row with a man he thought was trying to "bully" him, a court heard. Police were called and their attempts to defuse the situation failed.

Birmingham Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday by a prosecutor that Willis, aged 34, was reported to be "shouting at another male, saying 'you can't bully me'" outside a Costa branch in the airport terminal building.

Police officers attended and noted that Willis smelled of alcohol, had glazed eyes and was carrying a four-pack of Peroni lager.