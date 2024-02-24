Shropshire Star
Close

Telford van driver who had taken cocaine gets fine and road ban

A Telford van driver who had taken cocaine before getting behind the wheel has been fined and banned from the road.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Scott Peach, aged 37, was caught in a Vauxhall Movano on Bridge Road, Wellington, on September 28 last year.

A test found he had 76 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal Class A drug, is 50mcg.

Peach, of Severn Drive, Dothill, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Deputy District Judge James Hulse handed Peach a 12-month road ban and fined him £120. Peach must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Similar stories
Most popular