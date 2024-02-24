Telford van driver who had taken cocaine gets fine and road ban

Scott Peach, aged 37, was caught in a Vauxhall Movano on Bridge Road, Wellington, on September 28 last year.

A test found he had 76 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal Class A drug, is 50mcg.

Peach, of Severn Drive, Dothill, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Deputy District Judge James Hulse handed Peach a 12-month road ban and fined him £120. Peach must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge.