Nearly £3k of vapes seized by police and trading standards

Shrewsbury Police said that they had been discovered in an operation in Shrewsbury's town centre.

Posting about the haul on social media police said the vapes were "unregulated and may contain harmful substances".

Writing on social media Shrewsbury Police said: "Working with Shropshire Council's Trading Standards, PC Williamson & PCSO Newson have assisted in nearly £3,000 worth of illegal vapes being seized from a business in Shrewsbury town centre.

"These vapes are unregulated and may contain harmful substances."