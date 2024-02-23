'Weaving' drink driver went the 'wrong way round roundabout'

Adam Davies, aged 30, of Marlbrook Way, Roden, Telford, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf in Roden on January 20, 2024, with 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, nearly three and half times the limit of 35mcg.

District judge Kevin Grego, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesda said he had read the circumstances of the case which involved Davies going the "wrong way round a roundabout" and "weaving over the road".