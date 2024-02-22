Chance for Ludlow residents to put their crime concerns direct to commissioner

John Campion, the man who holds West Mercia Police to account, will be holding one of his Community Conversation event at the Ludlow Mascall Centre on Tuesday, March 12.

He is inviting residents to drop-in anytime from 6pm to 8pm and share their views on crime and policing in the local area.

The event will also bring together West Mercia Police’s Road Safety, and local policing team to address any public concerns and give operational advice.

PCC Campion said: “Community Conversations are an opportunity for residents to share their priorities and influence change to build their Safer West Mercia.

“I look forward to meeting with residents from Ludlow and the surrounding area to put their voices at the heart of policing in Shropshire.”

Beyond in-person meetings, residents across West Mercia can raise their concerns to the PCC via e-mail at opcc@westmercia.police.uk, social media (@WestMerciaPCC), phone 01905 331 656 and the online contact form available on the PCC’s website.