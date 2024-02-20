Shropshire Star
Telford man, 26, charged after 'disturbance' at Princess Royal Hospital

A Telford man has been charged after a 'disturbance' at the town's Princess Royal Hospital.

By Megan Jones
Published
Christian Goodwin, 26, of Stanwyck, Sutton Hill, was charged with a section four public order offence after police were called to reports of a "disturbance" at the hospital at around 5.20pm on Friday.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We were called to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford shortly after 5.20pm on Friday, February 16, following a report of a disturbance.

"He has been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on March 13, 2024."

