Telford man, 26, charged after 'disturbance' at Princess Royal Hospital

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We were called to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford shortly after 5.20pm on Friday, February 16, following a report of a disturbance.

"Christian Goodwin, 26, of Stanwyck in Telford has been charged with a section 4 public order offence in relation to the incident.

"He has been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on March 13, 2024."