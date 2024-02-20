Drink driver freed by emergency crews after he crashed into tree gets a 12-month ban

Kieran Davenport, aged 26, of All Saints Avenue, Bewdley, in Worcestershire, pleaded guilty to having 106 milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood on July 17, 2023, which is over the limit of 80.

Prosecutor Maggie Meakins told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Davenport had crashed a Volkswagen Tiguan at the A458 at Harley, near Much Wenlock, at 12.26am. Police and ambulance crews were called and had treated Davenport after he had hit a tree, and the tree fell on the car, trapping him.

After being released from being trapped he was rushed to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where a blood test revealed alcohol in his system. The court was told that Davenport had no previous convictions.