Armed masked gang lay in wait in 'planned' murder of DPD driver, court told

Aurman Singh of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill on Monday, August 21.

Mr Singh was part of a two-man crew delivering parcels for the delivery giant in the Shrewsbury area when he was attacked by a group of men shortly after 1pm, Stafford Crown Court has been told.

Five men, four from the Black Country and one from Peterborough, are on trial for murder.

However, Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, have all denied murder.

However, they were just five of nine men involved, the court was told on Tuesday, with four men wanted in connection with the murder still at large.

In opening the case for the prosecution, Mr Simon Denison KC told the jury of 10 men and two women that Aurman Singh was working out of the DPD depot in Stoke-on-Trent and was on his rounds in Shrewsbury with a colleague when he was attacked.

He told the court: "They had pulled up in their van, and his colleague was out of the van taking the package to the address. Aurman Singh was in the front passenger seat. Unknown to them, eight men in two cars, a grey Audi and a white Mercedes, had been waiting for them just down the road, and they had followed the DPD van along Berwick Avenue."

Mr Denison said that at around 1pm the cars pulled up behind the DPD van and seven of the eight men jumped out of the cars.