Suspected drink driver arrested after van crashes into telegraph pole

The collision happened on the A458 at Harley Hill, Much Wenlock, at around 5.15pm on Monday.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a one vehicle RTC on the A458 - The road is partially blocked, please find an alternative route if you can."

He issued an update later saying: "The vehicle has been recovered and we are just awaiting highways to clear up the debris and then the road will be fully reopened. The driver of the vehicle was arrested after providing a positive breath test."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.17pm on Monday, February 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Much Wenlock. One van has collided with BT telegraph pole."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Much Wenlock.

AA's traffic planner website said: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A458 Shrewsbury Road both ways near the Presthope turn off."