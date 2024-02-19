Magistrates hand drug treatment order to offender who has 'changed his lifestyle'

James Robert Stubbings, aged 42 of Ketley Park Road, in Ketley, Telford, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for failing to comply with a probation appointment on December 27, 2023.

It had been ordered after Stubbings had received a suspended jail sentence on September 13 for carrying a Stanley knife in Stonebridge Close, Aqueduct, in Telford on May 9 last year. Stubbings admitted the breach.

Magistrates last week handed down a six month prison sentence suspended for 14 months and ordered him to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months.

Magistrates said they had decided on this course of action because "the defendant has come off drugs, has obtained accommodation and changed his lifestyle - he is willing to engage with probation".

He must also comply with the original rehabilitation activity requirement.