Jailed: Child porn pervert created social media profile with false name and entered romance

Dylan Gibson of Bridge Street, Llangollen, admitted failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements and breaching a sexual harm prevention order when he created a Facebook profile in a false name.

Judge Rhys Rowlands at Mold Crown Court said Gibson had put his own interests first “when the court made it abundantly clear those safeguards were necessary.” The defendant had a history of “worrying” offending.

Prosecuting barrister Karl Scholz said Gibson had formed a relationship with 'Josh from Manchester' and failed to tell police where he had been staying. The defendant said he had the Facebook account to message his new partner.

Thomas McLoughlin, defending, said Gibson had been “honest” about what he’d done. He had serious mental health issues.

Counsel said he was “foolish” in trying to keep his “new romance” away from the details of his past.

Judge Rowlands said Gibson had been staying “under the radar” at weekends in the Manchester area and he wasn’t to have a new social media account without notifying police. His behaviour was “quite calculated.”

He gave the 26-year-old an 18-month jail term.