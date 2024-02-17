Lengthy road ban for Ludlow drink driver who failed to stop for cops

Connor Hill, aged 28, was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Focus in Sandpits Avenue, Ludlow on November 15 last year.

A test found he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit for England and Wales is 35mcg.

Hill, of Hamlet Road, Ludlow, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit, driving without due care and attention, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance, failing to stop for police and failing to surrender to bail, after missing a previous court hearing.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order which includes 200 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for two years and three months.

Hill must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.