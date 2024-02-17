'Their lives are being ruined': Man with hundreds of photos of children being abused avoids jail

Ryan Evans, 28, was told by Mr Recorder Julian Taylor that the community order he was being given instead of a jail sentence would enable him to address his issues to ensure he never looked at such "disgusting websites" again.

Some of what was found on Evans' phone showed children in pain and distress, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Friday.

Mr Recorder Taylor said: "These are not cardboard cut-outs. There are real children, some in obvious physical and mental distress. They are being abused and degraded, the abuse ruining their young lives, because people like you are looking at the images."