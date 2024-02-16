Passenger James Sheridan, 21, died when the Ford Fiesta - which had been stolen from a leafy residential area of Telford - crashed into a Volkswagen Golf on the Wolverhampton Road in Pelsall, injuring four others.

The Fiesta had been stolen from Oakfield Road in Shawbirch the day before the crash in June 2021.

Both drivers were over the speed limit at the time of the crash at the junction with Norton Road, just before midnight on June 23.

Frederick Rogers, 34, and Ethan Holness, 21, were sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

The pair, who did not know each other, were both driving dangerously in each of their cars and smashed into each other, causing the devastating crash.

Holness, 21 and of Dickinson Avenue in Wolverhampton, was sentenced to seven years and six months and Rogers, 34, was sentenced to ten years. Holness was also given a concurrent sentence for stealing the Ford Fiesta in Telford.