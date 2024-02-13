Ludlow man fined and ordered to pay compensation after damaging police vehicles in their station's locked car park

David Stewart, aged 24, of Milton Road, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to several offences that took place at Wythenshawe Police Station on Saturday September 16, 2023, before he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court for sentencing on Thursday, February 8.

Stewart admitted a charge under the Vagrancy Act 1824 after being found in the enclosed rear car park of Wythenshawe Police Station to commit damage.