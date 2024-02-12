Paedophile who shared images of children - including one-year-old - with offenders spared jail

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Luke Rounding was being divorced by his wife after the discovery of his offences, which were revealed after he was snared by an undercover police officer.

Rounding, 34, of Bromlow, near Minsterley, was sentenced after admitting five charges in relation to the possession of indecent images.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said that Rounding had pleaded guilty to three separate counts of making indecent photos of children – 74 moving category A images, 19 category B images, and 13 category C.

He also admitted possession of 21 extreme pornographic images, and the distribution of two category A moving images.

The dates of the offences were listed from November 15, 2022, to November 18, 2022.

The court heard that one image involved a child as young as 12 months old, others involved animals and children, along with other extreme pornographic images involving animals.