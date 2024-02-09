Seven speeding drivers caught in an hour at same place on A41 - none going slower than 86mph

Speeds ranging, none lower than 86mph were recorded by the uniformed officer who was over the A41 at Hinstock on July 13 last year.

Of the seven - who have all admitted their offences which they committed as they drove north towards Tern Hill - four have been fined and had points added to their licences, while the others are set to face disqualification hearings at court.

At Worcester Justice Centre on February 1, Mark Prince was fined £750 and had six points added to his licence after being caught driving a Tesla Model 3 at 90mph at 5.38pm.

After being photographed by the officer on the bridge, another officer from West Mercia Police's Motorcycle Traffic Support Team stopped Prince at a bus stop.

The court also imposed costs of £90 and victim surcharge of £300 on the 53-year-old from Lacon Street, Prees.

Prince was caught just four minutes after Greg Thomas, who was at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, was seen doing 87mph.