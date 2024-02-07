Driver with 17 points on licence realised he should be banned before courts did
A Telford man has been banned from driving for six months after the courts found out that he had a total of 17 points on his licence.
By David Tooley
Mark Richard Evans, aged 42, of Chiltern Gardens, Dawley, told magistrates that he had voluntarily given up getting behind the wheel after realising that he should have been banned when he was handed 10 points for drink-driving last August.
It transpired that Evans already had seven points on his licence for two speeding offences in 2021. Totting up driving bans start if someone accumulates 12 points or more.