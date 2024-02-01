Military service brooch among big haul stolen in Telford burglary

West Mercia Police have launched an appeal after a "considerable amount" of jewellery, including the brooch, was stolen from a home in Wellington, Telford.

The incident happened between Monday, December 4, and Saturday, December 9, when intruders forced entry through a window of a home on Ercall Lane.

Among the items stolen were several rings, a silver and ruby pendant, a pearl necklace, a gold watch and the commemorative service brooch engraved with ‘Sgt K W HORNER’.

Detective Constable Lisa Morgan said: “During the burglary the victim’s father’s commemorative service brooch was stolen which holds immense sentimental value. I would like to ask for the public’s help in returning this and the jewellery back to its rightful owner.

“I would urge anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or have dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been or been offered these stolen items for sale."

People with information are asked to email lisa.morgan@westmercia.police.uk or call 01952 214645 quoting crime number 22/114400/23.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk

A full list of the stolen jewellery:

Silver rain necklace