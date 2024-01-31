'Horrified' family's pain as driver who killed daughter, 19, moves to open prison after year in jail

Charlotte Hope died on April 9, 2022, when Ashley Kosciekowski's BMW smashed into her VW Polo head-on.

The crash came after he overtook three cars at more than 80mph at Upper Astley, on the A53 between Shrewsbury and Shawbury.

He was found to have cannabis in his system, and police discovered the stub of a joint in the foot-well of his vehicle.

Charlotte's father, Wing Commander Neil Hope, said the family had been notified this week that Kosciekoswki had been transferred to an open prison – one year and one month into a six-year and four-month sentence following his jailing in December 2022.

He said they have been told that Kosciekowski will be eligible for 'escorted day release' after a 'lay down' period at the new prison.

Ashley Kosciekowski was sentenced to six years and four months

The Ministry of Justice confirmed he had been transferred, but said he had yet not been moved to 'open prison conditions'.