Man locked up for part in attack on professional footballer which 'destroyed his career'

Kane Skitt, 19, pleaded guilty to two offences when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court – sitting at Telford Justice Centre.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, told how the offences related to an incident in Newport where Ben Marshall, a former professional footballer, was attacked in the early hours of August 28, 2022.

Skitt, of Oakengates Road, Donnington, admitted one count of section 20 assault and another of affray.

Mr Jones told the court the attack had taken place in the early hours of the morning, and had involved another man who was considered the lead aggressor.

Skitt had been with a group of people, including the other attacker, outside the Barley Mow pub.

The court was shown CCTV of the group becoming involved in an altercation, which moved from the outside of the pub to Main Square.

The court saw footage of Mr Marshall, who had not been involved in the previous altercation, walking into the area, where there appeared to be a brief conversation and he was punched by a man and fell to the floor.

While the victim was on the floor Skitt punched Mr Marshall and kicked him to his lower back.

Mr Marshall had then gotten to his feet and moved across the square before being punched again by the initial aggressor, and falling to the floor protecting his head.

Mr Jones said that the victim had suffered a broken jaw and nose in the attack, as well as having some of his teeth knocked out.