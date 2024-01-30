Fine and ban for disqualified motorist caught driving Ford Transit van in Telford

Ryan Duffin, aged 26, was caught in a Ford Transit on Birchfield Way, Lawley on September 17 last year.

Duffin, of Purbeck Dale, Lawley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Magistrates banned him for a further three months and fined him £120.

Duffin was also ordered to pay £80 in prosecution costs and a £40 victim surcharge by February 23 this year.