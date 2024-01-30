Beware rogues on your doorstep offering 'home improvements' - police

Officers are keen to get the message across to elderly people after being made aware of incidents of rogue traders operating in the Sutton Hill area.

PCSO Amy Newbrook, of the policing team in Cuckoo Oak & Ironbridge, said: "The local policing team have recently been made aware of doorstep callers offering to carry out 'home improvements' in the Sutton Hill area, particularly where there are elderly and vulnerable people living.

"Residents are advised not to deal with anyone who visits their home uninvited.

"You should not feel bullied, threatened or pressurised into buying anything or having any work carried out."

Officers say they may do unnecessary work, or to a poor standard and the price agreed may rapidly increase.

Officers have issued tips to remember:

do not buy goods or services from doorstep traders

do not open the door if you do not know the caller

do not let a stranger into your home

do use a door chain on both the front and back door

do check ID cards

do display a warning card that you do not buy goods or services at the door

do report suspicious callers to Trading Standards (the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline 0808 223 1133)

Be suspicious if you are told; the work is urgent and you need to act quickly or that there are broken roof tiles, or a leaking gutter.

Police are advising residents not to open their doors to anyone cold calling offering repair work on their home.

They can call the police on 101 for advice or report online.

Anyone who feels threatened should call 999 in the event of an emergency.