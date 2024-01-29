Mohammed Habib, aged 27, of Sulby Drive in Apley pleaded guilty to two breaches of a restraining order, the common assault of a woman and of assaulting a police officer.

Habib appeared in the dock at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday when he admitted the breaches, on January 24 and 26, and two related assaults.

The court was told that Habib had been handed a restraining order in December 2023. It ordered him not to go to an address in Market Drayton.

The court heard that Habib had been in a four-year relationship with a woman but he had begun drinking and become depressed.

On January 24 this year he went to the address and got in a door that had been left open so the woman could let the dog out.