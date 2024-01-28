Magistrates accepted that Samuel Jamie Bromley would have been caused "exceptional hardship" had he lost the legal right to drive after being slapped with six points.

Bromley, of Cote Road, Shawbirch, Telford, was found guilty at Telford Magistrates Court on January 17 after pleading not guilty on September 15 last year.

The offence took place on February 23, 2023 when Bromley was seen using a hand-held mobile telephone while driving a Ford Transit on Whitchurch Road, Wellington.

The court was told that Bromley's grandfather relies on the defendant to take him to fortnightly hospital appointments, and that employees would lose their jobs in his catering business as that would close. It would mean that Bromley would be at risk of losing his home.

The court slapped six points on his licence but decided not to impose a totting disqualification after finding that a case for exceptional hardship had been made.

But they still fined him £138, ordered him to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £55 and pay Crown Prosecution Service costs of £330.

He has been given until February 14 to arrange payment of the £523 that he now owes the Crown.