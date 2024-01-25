Shropshire Star
Hate crime: Man who shouted racial abuse at member of public after pub row spilled into the street is sentenced

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to a racially aggravated hate crime incident in Wellington.

By David Tooley
Published

John Tatlock, of Second Avenue in Ketley Bank, Telford, pleaded guilty to one charge of racially aggravate public order at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court yesterday .

The 52-year-old was given a six month suspended sentence for 12-months, and was also ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation.

The court heard how back in January 2022, Tatlock was drinking with friends at a pub in Wellington town centre when a verbal disagreement occurred.

The disagreement then spilled out into the street where Tatlock was heard by a patrolling officer to shout racial abuse towards a member of the public.

Tatlock was swiftly arrested by officers at the scene and subsequently charged.

PC Peter Rigby said: “Tatlock’s behaviour was completely unacceptable, and this type of behaviour will simply not be tolerated by West Mercia Police.

"Members of the public should be able to enjoy a night out in Wellington and not be witness to such abusive language.

"I hope this sentence highlights hate crime will be taken seriously, and I would encourage anyone to report such crimes via 101 or through our website at www.westmercia.police.uk.”

