Sword threat on Christmas Eve denied by Telford man

David Wilkes, aged 45, is accused of making the threat in Gladstone Court, Hadley, and damaging a letterbox in the same street on December 24 last year.

Wilkes, of Hoop Mill, Hadley, Telford, pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to one count of threatening another with an article with a blade or point, and a count of damaging property.

Judge Anthony Lowe adjourned the case for a trial, which expected to take place in October. Wilkes was granted unconditional bail.