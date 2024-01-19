Two arrests made after £4,000 worth of suspected stolen goods recovered by police

On Wednesday, a vehicle was stopped in Telford, and a 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft.

A man, aged 67, also in the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and handling stolen goods.

As of Thursday afternoon, both remained in police custody as enquiries continue.

Following the arrest, West Mercia Police officers visited an address in Dawley where they seized stolen goods with an estimated value of £4,000.

Sargeant Matt Corfield, from the Telford Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team, said: “We take shoplifting very seriously in Telford, and we continue to work closely with retailers and would encourage them to continue to report all shoplifting offences, and to supply evidence such as CCTV as quickly as possible so that we can take prompt action.”