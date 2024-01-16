Police appeal over scrap metal thefts in Bridgnorth area

West Mercia Police said that officers were called to a property at Manor Lane Farm, in Bridgnorth, on January 6 with a report that a man had tried to take a battery from a driveway.

Officers said the man was challenged and left empty handed, but as part of enquiries into the attempted theft a van was searched and radiators and other scrap metal was recovered.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and has since been bailed.

PC Rory Austin said: “If anyone has information about a white Ford Transit van travelling around the Bridgnorth area on Saturday, January 6, collecting scrap metal or has dashcam/Ring doorbell footage of the van I would ask they email me on rory.austin@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07870 219584 quoting incident number 22/1626/24.”

Anyone with information they do not wish to pass to police can contact the anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.