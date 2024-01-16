Shropshire Star
Police appeal over scrap metal thefts in Bridgnorth area

Police are appealing for information after a man was arrested in connection with scrap metal thefts.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated
Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.

West Mercia Police said that officers were called to a property at Manor Lane Farm, in Bridgnorth, on January 6 with a report that a man had tried to take a battery from a driveway.

Officers said the man was challenged and left empty handed, but as part of enquiries into the attempted theft a van was searched and radiators and other scrap metal was recovered.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and has since been bailed.

PC Rory Austin said: “If anyone has information about a white Ford Transit van travelling around the Bridgnorth area on Saturday, January 6, collecting scrap metal or has dashcam/Ring doorbell footage of the van I would ask they email me on rory.austin@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07870 219584 quoting incident number 22/1626/24.”

Anyone with information they do not wish to pass to police can contact the anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

