Watch: Vape shop owner launches appeal to help find pair who stole £1,000 of stock in break-in

Management at Oswestry Vapes on Albion Hill is appealing for the community to come forward with information after the shop was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3.

CCTV footage shared by the shop's owner shows two individuals entering the store through a broken door panel, before almost emptying the shelves of stock.

The pair, who appear to be male, are shown to be wearing hoods and face coverings.

A still taken from CCTV footage at Oswestry Vapes

According to the footage, the incident happened at around 12.50am.

The store's owner has now offered up a £1,000 reward in the hope that it will encourage members of the public to share information or their own footage with the police.

The shop has been open for around eight years and the incident is the first time they have had a break-in.

The owner, who asked not to be named, said: "They broke into my shop and stole a number of products, I'd say it was roughly around £1,000 worth.

"I'm of course not particularly happy that it happened, especially going into the new year.

"If anyone does have any footage, or has maybe seen anything on the night in question - whether you think that's not worth telling the police about, it absolutely is.

"In turn, I would be happy to give a reward."

The shop is encouraging anyone living near Castle Fields, Albert Road, Salop Road and Carer Road to check their cameras from around 12.55am to 1.30pm on January 3.

A West Mercia Police spokesman confirmed a report had been made of a burglary of a commercial property in Albion Hill at around 12.45am and said enquiries were ongoing.

Information can be passed onto the police online at westmercia.police.uk, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org