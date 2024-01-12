Police appeal after stolen trailer successfully returned to owner

West Mercia Police is investigating following the recovery of a stolen Ifor Williams BV85 twin-axle trailer worth £3,500.

The trailer was stolen from a commercial premises in the Cleobury Mortimer area and recovered from Presthope on January 11.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard said: "The offenders stole the trailer and then left it hidden in the area of Presthope, just off the B4371.

"It was seen and the owner and police attended the area. The trailer was located and returned to the owner."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00089_I_11012024.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.