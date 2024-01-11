Intoxicated Oswestry man headbutted police officer who was trying to help him

Patryk Orlowski, 33 and of Castlefields, Oswestry, admitted the common assault of an emergency worker when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, said emergency services were called to Salop Road in the town on December 2 because Orlowski was heavily intoxicated.

He was verbally aggressive to ambulance staff and police attended the scene.

In an effort to find out where he lived so he could be taken home, Pc Tim Rolls tried to look at Orlowski's wallet, but he became agitated.

He was taken into the back of the ambulance to keep him warm. When the constable asked him to calm down he went to headbutt the officer, catching him on his left temple.

Because he was wearing a hat, Pc Rolls suffered only mild discomfort.

Kate Cooper, representing Orlowski, said her client had been confused by what was happening because of language problems and did not realise the emergency services were simply trying to help him.

She said he had leant forward towards the officer and caught him on the head.

When he was taken to the police station he was not given access to a solicitor or interpreter, something that was currently the subject of a complaint, she said.

Magistrates, who said that emergency workers had to feel safe from violence and assault, handed Orlowski a 12-month community order including 60 hours of unpaid work as well as £499 in costs and a surcharge.